Religious liberty group to hold Upstate briefing

Alliance Defending Freedom recently launched an initiative called “Church Alliance.” The focus will be to help churches become more involved in preserving and protecting religious liberty.

Russell Moore, president of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, said ADF team members “have consistently proven themselves to be the kind of convictional and talented advocates that Christians and churches are in need of today.”

The group helps a church with its bylaws and policies to ensure the strongest possible position should its religious liberty be tested. The organization also provides pro-bono legal defense for churches involved in religious liberty cases.

A briefing on potential religious liberty challenges will be held April 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Bob Jones University in Greenville. The meeting will feature attorneys from ADF.

For more information, contact Tonya Shellnutt at 480-444-0020 or tshellnutt@adflegal.org.