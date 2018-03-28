S.C. leaders call for prayer after resignation of Southern Baptist Convention chief executive Frank Page

Two South Carolina Baptist leaders have called for prayer in the wake of the March 27 resignation of Frank Page, president and CEO of the Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention, over what was described by the chairman of the EC as a “morally inappropriate relationship in the recent past.”

“I have known, respected, and loved Dr. Frank Page for many years,” said Marshall Blalock, pastor of Charleston First Baptist Church and president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. Blalock said his heart sank when he read Page’s statement regarding his reason for stepping down.

“I am praying with a broken heart for Frank and all those who have been hurt most in this,” said Blalock. “Here in South Carolina, where Frank’s ministry has had such a profound impact, we are made aware of our own fallibility and our need of God’s grace in every moment.”

Page served as pastor of Taylors First Baptist Church near Greenville from 2001-2009.

“This day reminds us how critically important it is for us to pray for all who serve in high-profile leadership to remain humbly dependent upon Christ and focused on bringing glory to our Savior above all,” said Blalock.

Gary Hollingsworth, executive director-treasurer of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, said he was “grieved” to hear of the circumstances surrounding Page’s resignation announcement.

“While we pray for him, his family and for everyone involved, it is a fresh reminder to all of the importance of guarding our hearts and [of] building in levels of personal accountability,” said Hollingsworth.

“The world will be watching how the Body of Christ reacts after such an announcement, and our prayer is they will see us model a biblical balance of accountable integrity with grace and mercy,” Hollingsworth said. “We know God honors repentance and transparency, and we are trusting that it will lead to restoration in such a way as to bring the most glory to His name.”

Page released the following statement on the afternoon of March 27:

“It is with deep regret that I tender my resignation from the SBC Executive Committee and announce my retirement from active ministry, effective immediately. As a result of a personal failing, I have embarrassed my family, my Lord, myself, and the Kingdom. Out of a desire to protect my family and those I have hurt, I initially announced my retirement earlier today without a complete explanation. However, after further wrestling with my personal indiscretion, it became apparent to me that this situation must be acknowledged in a more forthright manner. It is my most earnest desire in the days to come to rebuild the fabric of trust with my wife and daughters, those who know me best and love me most.”