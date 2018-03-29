Tim Tebow’s mom speaks at banquet for Upstate S.C. pregnancy center

Pam Tebow, mother of the prominent athlete Tim Tebow, was the guest speaker at the Piedmont Women’s Center Banquet for Life March 1. The Greenville event drew more than 1,800 people.

Tebow recounted that while serving on the mission field, doctors encouraged her to abort her unborn son (Tim) because of her poor health. Together the family prayed for God to protect and preserve both their lives. She told how she had faith even before her son was conceived that God would use his life for God’s glory.

Piedmont Women’s Center is a Christian pregnancy medical clinic serving more than 3,000 clients a year by offering free pregnancy tests, limited ultrasounds, and confidential biblical counseling. Last year, the center helped save 286 babies from abortion and reported nearly 200 salvations.

Lenna Smith, who has served as CEO for more than 26 years, announced her plans to retire at the end of the year. She said more than 7,500 babies had been saved from abortion since PWC opened its doors in 1991. Smith and her husband are members of the Church at Blue Ridge, a church plant sponsored by Three Rivers Baptist Association.