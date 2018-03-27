Unity Baptist Church calls David Pickens as pastor

The congregation of Unity Baptist Church, Starr, held an installation service on Jan. 28 for their new pastor, David Pickens. A native of Anderson and a graduate of Crescent High School, Pickens earned degrees from North Greenville University and Erskine Theological Seminary. He previously served various ministerial positions at Hopewell and Southside Baptist churches in Anderson, Good Hope Baptist Church in Iva, and Middleton Road Baptist Church in Starr. He is a staff sergeant in the Army Reserves as a retention NCO, having served in the reserves since 1993. Pickens and his wife, Elizabeth, are the parents of five children: Bailey Ann (15), Laura Beth (13), Emma Kate (10), Deborah Lane (7) and Isaac David (3). Pictured at the installation service, from left, are Elizabeth and David Pickens, Saluda Baptist Association director of missions John Dill, and deacon chairman Steve Blackwell.