CSU to host Christian professionals workshop

Charleston Southern University will host Upward Call: Christian Professionals Workshop, Saturday, May 5, from 9 a.m. until noon in the Whitfield Center for Christian Leadership.

Shawn Sommerkamp, a motivational speaker and an ICF certified executive coach, will present “Three Keys to Dynamic Career Growth.” The workshop will focus on exploring the dimensions of dynamic career success: performance, image and exposure.

Through truths grounded in God’s Word, Sommerkamp will discuss growth in faith, wisdom, insight, career advancement and earning potential. He said, “Acts 17:26 clearly shows God places us right where we’re supposed to be for a reason — that includes our career journey.”

Jon Davis, assistant dean for the Whitfield Center, said events such as Upward Call are planned to help individuals understand what God is doing and where God can give them clarity. “We believe if we can help Christians in the workplace determine what God has for them, the gospel will move even further in power and transformation,” said Davis.

For more information regarding registration and tickets, visit charlestonsouthern.edu/whitfieldcenter. A networking lunch is available following the workshop with the purchase of a lunch ticket.