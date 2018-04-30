Obituary: Joe Hinton

Joseph Walter Hinton, 97, of Easley, died April 5, 2018.

Born in Greenville County, he was a graduate of North Greenville Junior College, Stetson University and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He was a World War II veteran.

He served churches in Florida, Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi before moving to Pickens as pastor of East Pickens Baptist Church for six years. He later served as director of missions for Screven Baptist Association.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lula Vaughn Hinton, and his second wife, Dorothy Lovell Hinton. Survivors include two children, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.