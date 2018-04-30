Obituary: Wayne Wiggins

Lloyd Wayne Wiggins, 84, of Abbeville, died March 18, 2018.

A native of Fort Mill, he was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a graduate of Presbyterian College and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He served as senior pastor at Mountville Baptist Church, Fruitvale Baptist Church, Georges Creek Baptist Church, Lakewood Baptist Church, Green Hill Baptist Church and Abbeville First Baptist Church, where he retired in August of 1998. He also served in leadership roles with the Home Mission Board and the Billy Graham School of Evangelism.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Joyce Winchester Wiggins, two children and five grandchildren