Anderson University names new athletics VP

Bert Epting assumes responsibilities May 7

Anderson University has named J. Bert Epting as its new vice president for athletics, effective May 7.

“Having observed Dr. Epting’s outstanding work, his knowledge of athletics and his inspirational leadership, I have great confidence he will be an exceedingly effective leader for our growing athletic division as well as an outstanding member of Anderson University’s senior leadership team,” said Evans P. Whitaker, AU’s president.

Epting replaces Bill D’Andrea, who after three years of service announced his retirement earlier this year. Epting came to AU in 2016 as associate vice president for development.

“He comes to this new role at a strategic time of re-envisioning the plan for our future athletic facilities as well as an emphasis on ever-increasing athletic competitiveness in the South Atlantic Conference,” Whitaker said. “Dr. Epting’s vision, proven ability and spirit of teamwork make him a perfect fit for the job.”

A former NCAA Div. I basketball player, Epting came to AU from Shorter University, where he was vice president for university advancement from 2012 until 2015. His responsibilities there included athletic fundraising and participation.

He earned a bachelor of science in business administration from Gardner-Webb University in 2001, where he was a member of the basketball team. He earned a master of counseling education/student affairs from Clemson in 2003, and completed his Ph.D. in educational leadership in 2013, also at Clemson.

A native of Tigerville, Epting is married to the former Hannah Tucker of Easley. They are the parents of four young children — James, Campbell, Tucker and Charlotte — and are members of Alive Wesleyan Church in Central.