Brett Myers is new pastor of Hilton Head Island First Baptist

Brett Myers was called as pastor of Hilton Head Island First Baptist Church in April. He succeeds retiring pastor John Keller.

Myers earned a master of divinity degree from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and is working toward his doctor of ministry degree at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He and his wife, Kristin, have four young daughters.

Ordained in 2006, he began his ministry serving churches in Kentucky. He was called as a pastor of a South Carolina church before becoming a church planter and lead pastor of a new church in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.