Standing Springs Baptist Church in Simpsonville will be 200 years old on Oct. 18 of this year. Individuals may have a connection to our church and not realize it. If they had a family in the area in the 1800s and early 1900s, it is very possible they were a part of our church. We have acquired a lot of information that can be shared. I am the chairman of our bicentennial committee and can be reached at 864-414-3150 or jbouchil@charter.net.

Jim Bouchillon