Obituary: Emmett Browder

Lacey Emmett Browder, 78, of St. Stephen, died April 25, 2018.

A native of Salters, in Williamsburg County, he accepted the call to ministry in 1971 and attended Anderson Junior College (now Anderson University). He served South Carolina Baptist churches in Lane, Anderson, Folly Beach, Summerville, Awendaw and St. Stephen, and was also actively involved in home and foreign missions. Following his retirement from the ministry in 2011, he returned to full-time farming. He was a member of First Baptist Church of St. Stephen.

Survivors include his wife, Lucia Powell Browder, a daughter, and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son.