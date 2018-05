Jack Reid Burnette, 81, of Conway, died Feb. 2, 2018.

The first 10 years of his ministry were in Colorado and North Dakota under a program with the Home Mission Board called “Tent Makers.” He served as a Baptist minister for more than 45 years, much of that time in South Carolina. Prior to his retirement in December 2011, he led the pastoral care ministry at Langston Baptist Church in Conway.

Survivors include three children and eight grandchildren.