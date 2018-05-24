Obituary: Jim Rodgers

James Paul Rodgers, 84, of Anderson, died April 16, 2018.

He retired in 1996 after serving for 28 years as minister of music at Anderson First Baptist Church. Born in Florida, he graduated from Stetson University in 1955, served in the U.S. Army, then graduated from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1959.

He published more than 30 compositions and arrangements, was past president of the American Guild of English Handbell Ringers, and sang with The CenturyMen, a 100-voice auditioned men’s choir composed of Southern Baptist music ministers.

Survivors include three children, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Turner Rodgers, and a daughter.