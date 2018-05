Milbra Ruth Franklin Reese, 81, of Columbia, died April 16, 2018.

In addition to two nursing degrees, she earned a master of divinity degree and was a staff chaplain at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital for six years.

Survivors include her husband, Bob, a son, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son and two grandsons.

She was a member of Shandon Baptist Church.