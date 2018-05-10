Riverland Hills calls Mark Powers as worship pastor

Mark Powers, who has led the music and worship office of the South Carolina Baptist Convention for the past 10 years, has been called as worship pastor at Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Irmo. His last day with the state convention was March 27. Powers is a graduate of Furman University and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and is the author of “Going Full Circle: Worship That Moves Us to Discipleship and Missions.” He also directs the South Carolina Baptist Singing Churchmen.