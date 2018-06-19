Aderholt resigns as SCBC associate executive director

Mark Aderholt, associate executive director and chief strategist for the South Carolina Baptist Convention for the last year and a half, has resigned, according to an SCBC statement released June 19.

In the statement, Gary Hollingsworth, SCBC executive director-treasurer, said he has “received and accepted a letter of resignation” from Aderholt. Hollingsworth said he accepted Aderholt’s resignation “with a heavy heart” and did so “based on the importance of staying focused on the convention’s vision statement of ‘seeing every life saturated and transformed by the hope of the gospel.’”

Hollingsworth did not provide further information about Aderholt’s resignation.

Below is the full text of the SCBC statement:

Hollingsworth informed the Executive Board of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, the staff of the SCBC, all the Associational Directors of Missions and leaders of the Convention’s Institutional Ministry Partners and wanted to make sure all South Carolina Baptists were made aware of this staff change. He and the SCBC staff are committed to continuing to see the Gospel advanced here in South Carolina and around the world by working to fulfill the Convention mandated priorities of evangelism, church strengthening/discipleship, missions mobilization and church planting.