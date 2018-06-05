More than 1,500 graduate from state’s Baptist universities

South Carolina’s three Baptist-affiliated universities awarded more than 1,500 degrees at their spring graduation ceremonies.

North Greenville University held outdoor commencement services April 28 at the Melvin and Dollie Younts football stadium on the NGU campus, and 300 students received degrees. Erik C. Weir, of WCM Global Wealth, was the keynote speaker.

More than 700 students earned degrees May 5 from Charleston Southern University in ceremonies at North Charleston Coliseum. Retiring president Jairy Hunter, the keynote speaker, was named president emeritus at the school he served for 34 years.

Anderson University held graduation ceremonies on the school’s front lawn May 12. More than 500 students received degrees, including 92 who received postgraduate degrees. S.C. Rep. Brian White delivered the commencement address.