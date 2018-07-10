Former SCBC staffer Mark Aderholt charged with sexual assault in Texas

Charges stem from 1997, according to warrant

Mark Aderholt, former associate executive director and chief strategist for the South Carolina Baptist Convention, was arrested July 3 on charges of sexually assaulting a teenager in Arlington, Texas, more than 20 years ago.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Aderholt, 46, was arrested in South Carolina on a warrant issued in a Tarrant County case and later released on bond.

On July 10, Gary Hollingsworth, South Carolina Baptist Convention executive director-treasurer, who was ill at home, said through a spokesperson, “Our hearts are grieved, but we are trusting the authorities.”

Last month, on June 19, Hollingsworth released a statement saying he had accepted Aderholt’s resignation “with a heavy heart.”

Aderholt was charged with sexual assault of a child under 17, according to Tarrant County court records.

The charge is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The alleged offense occurred in 1997 in Arlington, court records show.

Aderholt graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth in 2000 with a master of divinity degree. He formerly served in Europe as a missionary with the International Mission Board.