Charlie Ray Simmons, 86, of Kershaw, died May 25, 2018.

A native of LaFrance, he was a graduate of North Greenville Junior College and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He pastored churches in Texas, Kentucky, and North and South Carolina.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Ethel G. Craig Simmons, three children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.