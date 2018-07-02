Obituary: Harold Owens

William Harold Owens, 81, of Lancaster, died May 19, 2018.

A native of Inman, he was a graduate of Fruitland Baptist Bible Institute; Luther Rice Seminary; and Trinity College of the Bible and Theological Seminary. He was ordained to the ministry by First Baptist Church of Lyman in 1971 and served Baptist churches in North and South Carolina during his 45-year ministry, including New Hope and Calvary, both in Lancaster. After retirement, he served a number of churches as interim pastor. He was minister to senior adults for seven years at Immanuel Baptist Church, Lancaster, where he was a member at the time of his death.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Virginia McManus Owens, three sons, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.