Obituary: Tommy Morrow

John Thomas “Tommy” Morrow, 83, of Camden, died May 26, 2018.

A graduate of Wake Forest University and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, he served as a Southern Baptist pastor for more than 40 years despite developing heart issues in his mid-40s. He pastored churches in Taylors, Saluda, Pageland, Bishopville, Bush River Community, Newberry County and Camden. He also served as moderator for several Baptist associations and was a trustee of North Greenville Junior College.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Lois Gunter Morrow, two children and six grandchildren.