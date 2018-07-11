Spartanburg youth director publishes Genesis study

Ashley Jones, youth director at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Spartanburg, has published a book, “A Glimpse at HisStory: An Investigative Look Into Ancient History and God’s Word.”

The 141-page book, an in-depth look at Genesis 1-12, includes charts, maps and diagrams along with evidence from ancient history to point to the truth of God’s Word. The book can be used to lead a Bible study.

Jones is “passionate to see today’s youth and the Church equipped and impacted by God’s Word.”

Her book is available online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and at lulu.com.