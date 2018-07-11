Surfside Beach ‘sunburn trailer’ ministry seeks volunteers

Waccamaw Baptist Association is looking for volunteers to help man a “sunburn trailer” at Surfside Beach this summer.

Volunteers pass out free sunscreen, aloe gel and water and look for opportunities to share the gospel with visitors. Youth groups from churches outside the area may also utilize the trailer as a staging area for missions activities on the beach.

The trailer opened Memorial Day weekend and will remain open through Labor Day weekend, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

To volunteer to assist with the sunburn trailer ministry, contact Martha Bullard at 843-995-1320.