Three seminary faculty members resign positions

Three Southern Baptist seminary faculty members have recently resigned their positions.

The resignations of Alvin Reid at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Christian George at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and David Sills at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary were reported by Baptist Press and the North Carolina Biblical Recorder.

Reid, 59, SEBTS senior professor of evangelism and student ministry, stated on his website May 21, “I have resigned from teaching and public ministry to address personal and spiritual issues in my life. Please pray for me and my family.”

Reid resigned on May 18, according to a seminary spokesperson, who told Baptist Press, “Beyond that, our institutional policy dictates that all personnel matters are confidential.”

George resigned on May 3, and Sills resigned on May 23, the Biblical Recorder reported. George’s resignation was “due to a personal moral failing,” Midwestern told the Recorder on June 1. For Sills, no reason for his resignation was stated by Southern.

George, curator of Midwestern Seminary’s Spurgeon Library and its digitized Spurgeon Archive, had edited two volumes of previously unpublished sermons by Charles Spurgeon in a planned 12-volume series, “The Lost Sermons of C.H. Spurgeon.” George also was on Midwestern’s faculty as assistant professor of historical theology.

Sills, professor of missions and cultural anthropology at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, had also been a member of the International Mission Board presidential search committee. Sills joined Southern’s faculty after serving as an International Mission Board missionary in Ecuador.

Southern Seminary, in a statement to the Biblical Recorder, said SBTS president R. Albert Mohler Jr. “received the resignation of Dr. David Sills from the Southern Seminary faculty on May 23, 2018. Southern Seminary is committed to the highest standards of both principle and policy. Our policies and procedures are clear and are consistently applied. Because this is a personnel matter, we cannot comment further.”