‘Through It All’ tells of grief followed by blessing

Donna McElveen of Lake City has published “Through It All: The Miracle Mural,” a heartfelt recollection of her husband and her son fighting for their lives and dying within three months of each other.

Her son felt an urgency to paint a mural of the miracles of the Bible with his children a few months before he died. “His courage through crisis and determination to leave a legacy and labor of love demonstrates the evidence of God’s strength and power in his life,” the author said.

McElveen said she wanted to share the blessings that have been bestowed upon her and the miracles she experienced during the brokenness, grief and heartbreak.

“Through It All” is available at Amazon.com and other online booksellers.