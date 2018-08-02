Anderson University to sponsor ‘The Call’ conference Sept. 8

For the second year in a row, Anderson University is scheduled to host a one-day conference for people who have been called to Christian ministry or are exploring such a call.

The event, known as The Call, will be on Saturday, Sept. 8, running from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Featured speakers include Clayton King, teaching pastor at NewSpring Church and president of Clayton King Ministries, and James Noble, assistant professor of Christian ministry at Anderson University and pastor of Mountain Spring Baptist Church in Anderson.

In addition to general sessions, a variety of workshops will be held for students to consider various areas of ministry, including the pastorate, worship leadership, missions, youth and children’s ministry, and other areas of service. Workshops will be led by area ministers and Anderson University faculty.

“Ministry is not an option or a personal choice. It is a divine calling,” said Michael Duduit, dean of the College of Christian Studies and Clamp Divinity School at AU. “For the health of our churches, it is urgent that we emphasize the importance of a call to ministry and to help the next generation as God calls them out to serve.”

Churches are encouraged to bring young people who are exploring God’s call in their lives. Adult leaders who bring five or more students will be able to attend at no cost.

Anderson University is one of four Baptist universities which form the Call to Ministry Network, a national coalition designed to encourage and nurture the next generation of Christian servants in their ministry call. Other members of the network, which was launched in June of this year, include California Baptist University, Oklahoma Baptist University and Union University.

Cost to attend The Call is $10 per person, which includes all conference sessions, lunch, and a conference T-shirt. To learn more, call 864-328-1809 or visit www.callconference.org.