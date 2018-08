Bill Watkins, pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church, near Batesburg, was recently honored with a surprise celebration for his 10th anniversary at the church.

Oak Grove members, as well as one of Watkins’ sons and family, joined in the evening of fellowship, which included a meal, gift-giving and expressions of support by church members.

Johnny Muller, Edisto Baptist Association director of missions, presented Watkins with an appreciation plaque from the association.