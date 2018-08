Bethlehem Baptist Church of Conway partnered with Ocoee Outreach of Bradley County, Tenn., again this year for a week of ministry. The men’s team of five replaced a roof, windows, and siding for a family in need. The women’s team worked with the Boys & Girls Club of America of Lays Street. On Tuesday night the team joined with First Baptist Church of Charleston, Tenn., to hold a block party. As a result, 21 professed faith in Jesus.