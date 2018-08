Living Proof simulcast featuring Beth Moore, 9:30 a.m. at Anderson University’s G. Ross Anderson Jr. Student Center (doors open at 8:45 a.m.). Worship led by Travis Cottrell. Love offering will be taken, and participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to benefit those served by the Anderson Street Mission. Free event (requires registration, as space is limited). To register, click here or call Saluda Baptist Association at 864-225-7759.