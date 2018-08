Brenda Lorick Lovett, 69, of Greenville, wife for 45 years of retired pastor R. Wayne Lovett Sr., died July 14, 2018.

Born in Columbia, she was a graduate of the University of South Carolina. She later worked for Beaverdam Baptist Association as an administrative assistant and in the stewardship department of the South Carolina Baptist Convention.

In addition to her husband, survivors include two children and two grandchildren.