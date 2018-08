Douglas Thrift, 73, of Mayo, died June 19, 2018.

He was a 1971 graduate of Fruitland Baptist Bible Institute and pastored four churches, including two in South Carolina: Thorn Hill Baptist and Shamrock Baptist. He also worked for several funeral homes during his life and was a member of Casey Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Deborah Robinson Thrift, a daughter and three grandchildren.