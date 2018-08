Henrietta Lois Alexander Abercrombie, 91, of Pickens, a pastor’s wife, died June 21, 2018.

Born in Oconee County, she was the wife of Marion Luther Abercrombie Jr. She was a homemaker and a member of East Pickens Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, three children, eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.