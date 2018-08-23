Obituary: Pete Cassidy

Pete Cassidy, 74, of Cayce, died Aug. 4, 2018.

Born in Bethune, he was a graduate of Coker College and Luther Rice Seminary. He served as pastor at Westfield Creek, Mt. Olive, Mt. Calvary, Lucas Avenue and State Street Baptist churches during his 54 years in the ministry. He was a member of Columbia First Baptist Church and served as interim pastor at White Knoll and Cayce First Baptist churches until the time of his death.

Survivors include his wife of more than 54 years, Ann Woodle Cassidy, two sons, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.