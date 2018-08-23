Obituary: Sara Lee Turner

Sara Lee Turner, 98, of Greenville, widow of the late pastor A. Boyd Turner, died July 21, 2018.

She attended North Greenville Academy and was a graduate of Winthrop College. She taught home economics at Everett School in Winnsboro and Easley High School.

As a pastor’s wife, she was active in all phases of church work at Welcome, Brandon and Sans Souci Baptist churches. She served five years as the Woman’s Missionary Union director of Greenville Baptist Association, and five years on the General Board of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. She retired in 1987 after 14 years of teaching in the developmental studies program of Greenville Technical College.

Survivors include three sons, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.