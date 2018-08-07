Obituary: Walter L. Howell

Walter Lewis Howell, 93, of Columbia, died June 18, 2018.

Born June 23, 1924, in North Carolina, he served with the U.S. Armed Forces at an air base in England during World War II. After working for several years as a printer with a daily newspaper in West Virginia, he answered a call to the ministry and attended Bluefield College (W.Va.), Wake Forest College and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He ministered as a pastor, in the VA hospital and at Providence Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Laura Louise White Howell, in 2013. Survivors include a son and a granddaughter.