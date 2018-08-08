Robert Grant announces retirement from Baptist Foundation

Robert F. Grant Jr. has announced his retirement effective Aug. 31 after a ministry career spanning almost 50 years. Licensed to the ministry in 1969 and ordained in 1976, Grant served several churches before joining the South Carolina Baptist Convention staff in 1983. During his 31-year tenure with the convention, he served as director of the Sunday School Department, director of the Church Administration Office, and as the GuideStone Financial Resources representative.

Grant retired from the South Carolina Baptist Convention in 2014 and immediately joined the Baptist Foundation of South Carolina staff as its Resource Development Director.

“We have certainly been blessed to have Robert Grant serve on the Baptist Foundation team,” said Nathan McCarthy, Foundation president and CEO. “Although my time working with Robert has been short, I have learned to appreciate his wisdom and understanding of church policy and systems. … He will certainly be missed by our staff and many across our state.”

Grant and his wife, the former Robin Batson, a retired kindergarten teacher, have one adult daughter, Morgan. The Grants are members of Lexington Baptist Church, where Grant is ordained as a deacon and is a member of the church orchestra. They are expecting their first grandchild, a girl, in late October.