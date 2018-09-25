IMB missionary commissioning service to be broadcast over internet Sept. 26

This week, 66 international missionary candidates will be presented to International Mission Board trustees for appointment. The appointees will be sent by their Southern Baptist churches to share the gospel in eight of IMB’s nine affinities.

A Sending Celebration at Grove Avenue Baptist Church in Richmond, Va., honoring the new missionaries will be held Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. EDT. The Sending Celebration will be available via Livestream: https://livestream.com/accounts/1793571/SC0918

IMB’s Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, Sept. 26, and Thursday, Sept. 27. To view the Plenary Sessions via Livestream, please join us online at https://livestream.com/accounts/1793571/plenary0918

Two Plenary Sessions will be broadcast:

• Wednesday, Sept. 26, at 10:45 a.m. EDT

• Thursday, Sept. 27, at 11:30 a.m. EDT