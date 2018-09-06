Josh Powell to be nominated for SCBC president-elect

Josh Powell, senior pastor of Lake Murray Baptist Church in Lexington, will be nominated for president-elect of the South Carolina Baptist Convention during the denomination’s annual meeting Nov. 12-13 at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston.

Josh McClendon, pastor of Philippi Baptist Church in Johnston, will nominate Powell. According to McClendon, Lake Murray has sponsored and planted 15 churches among unreached people groups.

Powell is a graduate of North Greenville University and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, where he is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in American church history. He has been commissioned by the SCBC to write an updated history of the state convention to be completed by its 200th anniversary in 2020.

If elected, he stated that his goal would be that “South Carolina Baptists embrace their history and move forward into the future with a clear sense of mission — a mission focused on reaching people with the gospel within our state and beyond.”

Josh and his wife, Allison, are the parents of four children.

Bryant Sims of Greenwood is currently serving as president-elect and will begin his duties as president at the conclusion of this year’s annual meeting.