S.C. Disaster Relief volunteers swing into action as Florence comes ashore

A South Carolina Baptist Disaster Relief feeding team from Crossroads Community Church in Summerville has begun serving meals to first responders after Hurricane Florence came ashore Friday morning.

Working in partnership with the Salvation Army, the Crossroads Church volunteers have set up operations at the North Charleston Coliseum, according to information shared with The Courier by Sue Harmon, who serves with SCBC Disaster Relief operations.

Also, the Marion Baptist Association shower unit is activated at the Marion Fire Department to provide showers for the first responders staying on site.

Those are but the first of many DR teams that will deploy over the coming days. Additional mobile kitchens, command posts, communications units, shower units, chainsaw teams and chaplains stand ready to move to storm-affected areas as soon as possible. South Carolina teams may be joined by DR teams from Georgia.

The SCBC Disaster Operations Center has been set up at the SCBC building in Columbia to coordinate the response with a back-up generator in case of loss of power in the building, a phone bank for fielding calls, and a schedule of key volunteers to assist.

To keep up with South Carolina Baptists’ response to the storm visit the SCBC DR Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/scdisasterrelief.