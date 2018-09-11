Sept. 22 ‘Shake It Up!’ missions event is for 1st-6th graders

A missions event for children in grades 1-6 will be held Sept. 22 at Connie Maxwell Children’s Home in Greenwood.

“Shake It Up!” begins at 10 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m. and will be “an exciting day of hearing missionaries, making a craft, playing games, participating in a service project and getting a glimpse of the places that we will go this year in Girls in Action and Children in Action,” said Cindy Skelton of South Carolina WMU.

There will also be a time for missions leaders to ask questions of other experienced missions leaders. To submit a question, contact Cindy Skelton at SC WMU.

“Connie Maxwell Children’s Home will be our location as we travel around the world through experiencing fun and exciting sessions, which will help us to know what is going on in missions,” said Skelton.

Children do not have to be a member of Girls in Action or Children in Action to attend.

Lunch is included.

Early-bird registration is $10 per person. After Sept. 14, registration is $15 per person. The last day to register is Tuesday, Sept. 18.

To register online, visit https://www.scwmu.org/shakeitup.