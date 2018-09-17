With more Florence-fed flooding likely, S.C. Baptist volunteers remain on the scene

Although South Carolina was spared the worst of Florence’s hurricane-force winds and storm-surge flooding, officials are still concerned that heavy rainfall will lead to freshwater flooding along the Waccamaw and Little rivers in Horry County, and South Carolina Baptists stand ready to assist.

South Carolina Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers have deployed to Marion, Florence and Myrtle Beach to assist first responders, search-and-rescue teams and National Guard troops.

Sue Harmon, who serves with Disaster Relief for the South Carolina Baptist Convention, reported Monday that expected river flooding over the next several days will impact where volunteer units will be deployed.

Currently, the following SCBC Disaster Relief teams are deployed:

Marion shower unit at Marion Fire Department, supporting fire personnel housed there

Florence/Hebron feeding unit and Upstate feeding unit at Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church in Florence

Broad River Association shower unit at Myrtle Beach, supporting 100 National Guard troops there

Ridge Association shower/laundry unit at Joyner High School, Marion, supporting National Guard and search-and-rescue teams

Spartanburg shower unit to Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church, supporting feeding teams

Florence/Evergreen Baptist Church shower unit to Cornerstone Baptist Church, Darlington, supporting search-and-rescue troops

Three Rivers Baptist Association shower unit to Joyner High School, Marion, shelter for the public

Charleston feeding unit to North Conway Baptist Church

A feeding team from Crossroads Community Church in Summerville served nearly 10,000 meals over the weekend at North Charleston Coliseum. Also, a feeding unit from Screven Association/Harleyville Baptist Church was set up on Saturday at Harleyville Baptist Church at the request of the Red Cross but was placed on standby as needs in other areas were deemed more immediate. Food delivery was diverted to Florence.

Assessors, chaplains, chainsaw units and mud-out teams will be deployed as needed as soon as areas are accessible.

To keep up with South Carolina Baptists’ response to the storm visit the SCBC DR Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/scdisasterrelief.