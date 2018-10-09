SBC personalities to speak at Simpsonville Bible conference

Former Southern Baptist Convention president Johnny Hunt will lead a group of pastor-evangelists in speaking at a “Worship the King” Bible conference Oct. 28-30 at Temple Baptist Church in Simpsonville.

Hunt, longtime senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Woodstock, Ga., is transitioning to the North American Mission Board as senior vice president of evangelism and leadership. He will speak on Sunday night at 6:30.

Other speakers include evangelist Don Whitt (Sunday morning at 10:45); Mac Brunson, senior pastor of Valleydale Church in Birmingham, Ala. (Monday at 6:30 p.m.), and Kevin Hamm, senior pastor of Gardendale First Baptist Church in Gardendale, Ala. (Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.).

Free information luncheons for pastors and church staff members will be offered on Monday and Tuesday. Topics will include “The Process of Hiring Staff” and “How to Manage Conflict in the Church During Times of Change.” To reserve a seat, call 864-963-5834.

Brett Aiken is pastor of Temple Baptist Church.