Courier Survey: Half of churches observe Pastor Appreciation Day

About half of churches represented in a recent informal BaptistCourier.com survey regularly set aside a day each year to honor their pastor or ministerial staff.

A significant share of the 68 readers who took the online survey, 42.65 percent, said their churches do not regularly observe Pastor Appreciation Day.

Of the readers whose churches do observe Pastor Appreciation Day, the majority (55.9 percent) said their churches honor only the senior pastor, while 44.1 percent said their churches honor both the senior pastor and church staff members.

Answering a question aimed at senior pastors, slightly more than half of respondents, 53.06 percent, said their churches are “generous” in expressing their appreciation. Another 32.65 percent said that “some individuals express their support, but the church seldom does so as a corporate body.” Only two respondents said their churches are “not generous” in expressing support.

When church staff members other than the pastor were asked the same question, just under a third, 31.82 percent, said their churches are “generous” in expressing their appreciation, while another 45.45 percent said they hear expressions of support from individuals but seldom experience the same from the corporate body.

The survey also asked spouses of ministers to rate how the church expresses its appreciation to pastors and staff. More than 44 percent of spouses rated the church’s expressions of appreciation as “generous,” while 32.56 percent said some individuals express appreciation but the church seldom does as a corporate body. More than 9 percent of staff ministers’ spouses said their churches are “not generous” in expressing appreciation to staff members.

Among churches that observe Pastor Appreciation Day, more than one in three, 38.81 percent, present a monetary gift to the pastor or staff member, while 32.84 percent of churches don’t give a gift, according to the survey. Some respondents said their churches present gift cards to the pastor or staff.

In the comments section of the survey, respondents offered the following statements: