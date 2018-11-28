Anderson University launches global youth ministry center

Anderson University is launching the Global Center for Youth Ministry as a resource for churches and ministries in the U.S. and internationally.

The Center will be housed within the Clamp Divinity School at Anderson University and will provide training materials and other resources to help equip church leaders who work with young people. In addition to resources for U.S. churches, the goal will be to also provide youth ministry resources that will assist church leaders in other nations and cultures.

“I am excited about the creation of the Global Center for Youth Ministry and its mission to equip and encourage youth ministers and youth workers in the United States and around the world,” said Tim McKnight, who teaches youth ministry at AU and will serve as the center’s director. “The center will provide online resources to help youth ministers advance the gospel among youth in their areas of service. It will also help youth workers unable to pursue formal theological education receive training in youth ministry.”

Anderson University currently offers an undergraduate concentration in youth ministry along with courses at the graduate level. AU also hosts the Youth Ministry Roundtable as a place for youth leaders to interact and share ideas and resources. The creation of the center will bring the additional launch of Youth Ministry 101, an online center for training in the field.

“Anderson University has a major commitment to assisting churches in their mission of sharing the gospel,” said AU president Evans Whitaker. “The Global Center for Youth Ministry is a further effort to help churches share the gospel with a new generation and to give them tools to mobilize young people for effective kingdom service.”

Additional information about the center is available at www.globalcym.com.