AU dean named president of Evangelical Homiletics Society

Michael Duduit, dean of the Clamp Divinity School and College of Christian Studies at Anderson University, became president of the Evangelical Homiletics Society at its recent annual meeting in New Orleans, La.

EHS is an academic society with more than 300 members formed for the exchange of ideas related to the instruction of biblical preaching. The society’s goals include the promotion of biblically focused preaching, increased competence for teachers of preaching, integration of the fields of communication, biblical studies and theology, and production of scholarly contributions to the field of homiletics.

Duduit is in his 10th year at Anderson University. In addition to his role as an academic dean, he also serves as professor of Christian ministry and dean of the chapel. He is founder and executive editor of Preaching magazine, a professional journal for ministers, which began publication in 1985 and was acquired by Anderson University in 2017. He is author or editor of more than a dozen books for pastors and church leaders.

“The Evangelical Homiletics Society is a group that is making a significant contribution to the study of preaching in our day,” Duduit said. “The opportunity to serve as President of EHS is a privilege, and I look forward to working with fellow members to continue to strengthen the teaching of preaching and to better understand effective ways to communicate the gospel in a changing culture.”

The focus of this year’s EHS meeting was the 2018 Baylor University survey of the Most Effective Preachers in the English-Speaking World. Plenary sessions were led by faculty at Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary, including Scott M. Gibson and Joel E. Gregory — both Professors of Preaching — as well as Shawn Boyd, program coordinator of the Kyle Lake Center for Effective Preaching, and Jared E. Alcantara, associate professor of preaching.

Preaching at the gathering was Robert Smith Jr. of Beeson Divinity School at Samford University, in Birmingham, Ala., and Ralph Douglas West, pastor of the Church Without Walls in Houston, Texas, and one of the 12 most effective preachers named in the Baylor survey.

Duduit will serve as president of EHS through the 2019 meeting, which will be held at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C.