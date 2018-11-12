Gaffney octogenarian knits 1,000 caps for ministry to seafarers

Betty Eldridge, 86, was recognized by pastor Scott Peterson and the Woman’s Missionary Union of Providence Baptist Church in Gaffney on the completion of her goal to knit 1,000 caps for the International Seafarers Ministry in Charleston.

Charleston Baptist Association gives the caps to seafarers at the Port of Charleston. Eldridge’s achievement is also a memorial tribute to Suzanne Herrin, who encouraged Eldridge — with yarn and a pattern of the cap found in Missions Mosaic magazine — to start her ministry in 2010.