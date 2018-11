Gerald Roper was named pastor emeritus of Secona Baptist Church in Pickens on Nov. 4.

He served Secona on three different occasions as interim pastor. He is now a church member, is actively involved in the senior adult ministry, teaches a Sunday school class on a rotation basis, and is the adult Sunday school coordinator.

Pictured, from left: senior pastor Robert Bevill, Roper, and deacon chairman Jon Dow.