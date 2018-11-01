Matt Freeman is new SCBC associate director of worship

Matt Freeman has been named associate director of worship and discipleship for the South Carolina Baptist Convention.

Formerly worship leader at Mill City Church in West Columbia, a congregation he helped plant in 2012, Freeman began his work with the state convention office in September.

“I’m excited to work with worship pastors, ministers of music and worship teams from across the state,” said Freeman. “I want to help create a network of relationships where our greatest resources — our people and churches — help meet the needs of other people and churches.”

Freeman earned a bachelor of arts degree in music from Presbyterian College. Before his tenure at Mill City Church, he was minister of music at Davidson Street Baptist Church in Clinton.

He and his wife, Katie, and their two children, Emmerson and Lilian, will continue to attend Mill City Church, where he serves as an elder.