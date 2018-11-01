New apologetics book released by NGU staff members

Two North Greenville University apologists have teamed up to write “Life Answers: Making Sense of Your World.”

Tony Beam, vice president for student life and Christian worldview, and Alex McFarland, director of the center for apologetics and Christian worldview, present 12 chapters that seek to show why faith in Jesus Christ is both valid and reasonable.

In the foreword to the book, Josh McDowell states that Christians are commanded in Scripture “to be prepared to explain what we believe and the reasons why we believe. Alex and Tony are giving readers solid content with fresh research and reliable, real-life truth.”

A study guide to accompany the book is planned.

The book can be ordered through Amazon.com or at TonyandHannah.com.