Schrieffer honored by S.C. Baptist Foundation for legacy gift

Mary Melle “Met” Burgess Schrieffer recently accepted the South Carolina Baptist Foundation’s Lonnie H. Shull Jr. Legacy Award for her and her late husband’s (George Alan Schrieffer’s) support of the foundation through the establishment of legacy gifts.

Her husband retired in 1993 as minister of education at Spartanburg First Baptist Church. He was a chalk artist and used his creative skills in designing the iconic rice bowl that is still used for world hunger offerings in churches today.

She received advanced degrees and became principal of an elementary school in Spartanburg. She served the educational system for a total of 19 years.

The Schrieffers’ relationship with the foundation began in 2002. Their legacy giving through the foundation will provide perpetual funding for the foundation, their church and association, and local Christian ministries.